Bloating to Constipation: 5 common stomach bugs seen during monsoon

These are the 5 common stomach bugs seen during monsoon.

Monsoon season comes with a range of gastrointestinal disturbances. Stomach bugs such as bloating, constipation, vomiting and diarrhoea can all be common during this season and can affect anyone from infants to elderly people. While these common stomach bugs may be uncomfortable and inconvenient, they are usually not serious or life-threatening.

Bloating

Bloating occurs when gas builds up in the stomach or intestines, causing it to become distended and uncomfortable. Common causes of bloating include dietary choices such as eating too quickly, drinking carbonated beverages, eating large meals, or eating gas-producing foods such as beans, broccoli and cauliflower. Stress can also contribute to bloating. It is important to identify the cause of bloating in order to prevent it from occurring in the future.

Constipation

Constipation leads to hard stools that are difficult to pass. It occurs when waste material moves too slowly through the digestive system. Common causes of constipation include not drinking enough fluids, eating a diet low in fibre, not exercising regularly, or taking medications such as painkillers or antacids. It is important to identify the cause of constipation in order to treat it appropriately.

Vomiting

Vomiting occurs when food and liquid are expelled from the stomach due to nausea or illness. Common causes of vomiting include food poisoning, viral or bacterial infections, food allergies, eating too quickly, eating spoiled food or alcohol abuse. It is important to identify the cause of vomiting in order to treat it appropriately.

Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea occurs when watery or loose stool is expelled repeatedly from the body due to infection or illness. Common causes of diarrhoea include bacterial infections such as salmonella or E. coli, viral infections such as rotavirus, parasites such as giardia lamblia, certain medications and antibiotics, and some food allergies. It is important to identify the cause of diarrhoea in order to treat it appropriately.

Heartburn

Heartburn occurs when acid from the stomach refluxes up into the oesophagus (food pipe), causing a burning sensation in the chest and throat. Common causes of heartburn include eating large meals, overeating in general, consuming spicy foods or acidic beverages such as coffee and alcohol, smoking cigarettes and taking certain medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen. It is important to identify the cause of heartburn in order to prevent it from occurring in the future.

Fortunately, these common stomach bugs can all be treated and prevented with lifestyle modifications and natural remedies such as drinking plenty of fluids (water is best), eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly, avoiding too much caffeine and alcohol consumption and quitting smoking if you're a smoker. If symptoms persist or worsen despite lifestyle modifications then it is important to speak with your doctor about possible treatments including medications that may be appropriate for your condition.

No matter what type of stomach bug you experience during monsoon season, remember that it is important to take care of your health by making healthy lifestyle choices and seeking medical advice if necessary so that you can enjoy a comfortable and safe monsoon season!

