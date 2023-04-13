Benefits of dietary amino acids: What you should eat to improve quality of life

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of dietary amino acids

Amino acids are essential building blocks for protein synthesis in our bodies. There are twenty different types of amino acids that are required for our body’s proper functioning. Our body can synthesize some of these amino acids, while others must be obtained through our diet. Consuming foods that are high in amino acids can help us maintain our health and support our body's many functions. Here are some of the foods that are high in amino acids:

Eggs

Essential amino acids are abundant in eggs, making them an outstanding source. They are considered to be a complete protein as they contain all the essential amino acids required by the body. One large egg provides six grams of protein and all the essential amino acids required by our body.

Meat

Meat, particularly red meat, is an excellent source of protein and essential amino acids. Red meat is high in leucine, which plays a crucial role in muscle protein synthesis. Chicken and turkey are also great sources of amino acids, and they are low in fat and calories.

Fish

Fish is another excellent source of protein and essential amino acids. Salmon, tuna, and sardines are particularly high in essential amino acids, and they are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain and heart health.

Dairy Products

Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are great sources of essential amino acids, particularly leucine. They are also rich in calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones.

Beans and Legumes

Beans and legumes, such as lentils, chickpeas, and kidney beans, are excellent sources of plant-based protein and essential amino acids. They are also rich in fiber, which can help with digestion and weight management.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds, are great sources of protein and essential amino acids. They are also rich in healthy fats, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a superfood that is rich in protein and all nine essential amino acids. It is also gluten-free and an excellent source of fiber, magnesium, and iron.

A healthy diet, coupled with regular exercise, can help maintain a healthy weight, support our immune system, and improve our overall quality of life.

