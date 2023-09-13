Ayushman Bhava: Health campaign to be introduced during PM Modi's birthday, know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Ayushman Bhava' health campaign to be introduced during PM Modi's birthday.

On the special day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, the Indian government is introducing a new health campaign called ‘Ayushman Bhava’. We are here to provide you with all the details that you need to know about the campaign and how you can benefit from it.

According to the PTI reports, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on September 11 that the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign will be launched on September 13 and it will be introduced during the 'Seva Pakhwada' starting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

He also said that the campaign will end on October 2 and during the pakhwada, several activities have been planned to enhance healthcare accessibility and awareness.

Ayushman Bhava is an umbrella campaign comprising Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 which is aimed at the creation and distribution of Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries; Ayushman Mela as part of which weekly health melas will be held at the level of AB-HWCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabha, a village/ward level sabha to be held to enhance awareness about various health care schemes and services. Around 60,000 people will be given Ayushman Bharat cards.

To provide any guidance related to the pledging process or information on organ donation a 24x7 toll-free helpline number — 1800114770 — is functional.

It is a government-sponsored health scheme that aims to provide qualitative, affordable, and accessible healthcare to citizens across India. The scheme provides access to a wide range of medical benefits, including free diagnosis and treatment services for serious illnesses, financial support for hospitalizations and surgeries, and more.

The scheme will be available to all citizens of India, regardless of their income or social status. In addition, those suffering from chronic illnesses will be eligible for coverage under the scheme. The scheme will also cover individuals who are unable to afford essential medical treatments due to financial constraints.

The government has also introduced several initiatives under the Ayushman Bhava scheme to make healthcare more accessible. These include online registration of patients, telemedicine services, and free ambulance services. In addition, the government has made arrangements for patients to receive free medicines at government-run hospitals and centres.

The government is also encouraging people to take preventive measures to reduce their chances of falling ill by providing them with information on healthy living habits and diet plans. Additionally, the scheme also provides coverage for preventive care such as regular check-ups and health screenings as well as vaccinations for children.

The scheme has been designed in such a way that it can be implemented cost-effectively so that it is not a burden on the public exchequer.

In conclusion, Ayushman Bhava is a great initiative by the Government of India which aims to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and qualitative for its citizens. We hope that this scheme will go a long way in improving the health and wellbeing of people across the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Health News