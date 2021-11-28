Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A 15 minute Yoga routine for workaholics

With everyone's hectic schedules, we don't even notice how quickly a day passes and our health suffers as a result. How do you incorporate yoga into your daily routine with such a hectic schedule, and what can you practice?

For all the workaholics out there, here are some simple and efficient yogic techniques to get in shape. It only takes 15 minutes, and you don't even have to leave the house. These asanas can be done from where you are sitting and during short work breaks.

Sukha Purvaka Pranayama

This pranayama is effortless breathing that focuses on breathing deeply into each section of the lungs, as the name says. There is a strong emphasis on both internal and exterior breath retention.

Steps:

- Simply breathe in for 4 to 6 counts, filling the lungs up.

- Hold the breath, ideally for the same count, or it can be as long as you can.

- Exhale for 4 to 6 counts, holding the breath out for the same time or as long as you can.

- This completes one round.

- You can start with 10 rounds and increase the repetition with practice.

Benefits:

This pranayama is excellent for increasing the lung capacity, hence improving the oxygen level in the body along with the multitude of benefits it can give to mental and physical health. As a result, focus at work is improved benefit for all the workaholics, isn't it?

Chair Garudasana

The Eagle Stance, also known as Chair Garudasana, is a balancing pose. You will feel a stretch in your shoulders, upper back, and thighs as you perform this sitting in your office chair. This stretch will relax your body and is a great way to unwind after a long day at work.

Steps:

- Sit at the edge of the chair with your feet on the floor.

- Breath in to bend your elbows and open your arms.

- As you exhale, bring the right knee over the left.

- Send the right toe at the back of the calf muscles. Simultaneously, bring the left elbow under the right and single - or double rap the palms.

- Stay in this pose for 3 to 5 deep breaths.

- You can repeat it on the other side.

Benefits:

This pose is excellent for stretching the posterior chain of the body along with the triceps.

It is great to increase focus and release anxiety.

Chair Pawanmuktasana

The Sanskrit words Pawan means air, Mukta means free, and asana means posture, therefore Chair Pawanmuktasana (Gas Releasing Pose) is derived from them. This position is beneficial to your digestive system, thus it relieves the discomfort that we typically have after our lunch break, which disrupts our work.

Steps:

- Sit at the edge of the chair with your spine elongated and your feet on the floor.

- Breathe in and bend the right knee and hug the right shin as you exhale, reducing the distance between the abdomen and thigh.

- Stay here for 3 to 5 breaths and with every exhalation, keep elongating the spine and pressing the thigh towards the abdomen.

- Repeat the same on the other leg. You can practise this 3 to 5 times and increase the repetitions with practice.

Benefits

This asana improves and regulates digestion and helps release excess air in the digestive system.

It also helps strengthen the core muscles and aids weight loss.

Chair Vakrasana

Chair Vakrasana, also known as the Half Twisted Pose, is a practice that most of us have been practising unconsciously because it feels so good. Back discomfort is relieved and side fat is reduced as you twist on both sides. If you work for long hours, this is a perfect asana to do every 2-3 hours.

Steps:

- Sit at the edge of the chair with your feet on the floor, knee and ankle in line with each other.

- Breathe in, raise your hands up and, as you exhale, twist to the right with the right hand on the head of the chair and the left hand on the outside of the right thigh.

- Use the resistance of your hands to press the right shoulder back to bring the shoulders into one line.

- Stay in this pose for 3 to 5 breaths and with every inhalation, lengthen the spine and twist deeper with every exhalation.

- Repeat the same on both sides. You can repeat this asana 3 to 5 times and slowly increase the repetition with practice.

Benefits:

This pose is like a boon to your spine, it helps keep the spinal column healthy and supple.

This also helps improve digestion, and keeps the internal organs healthy.

Chair Paschimottanasana

Chair Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bending Pose) is a stretch that targets your back and hamstrings while stretching your complete body. When you're in this position, both your mind and body feel at ease. Your body's blood circulation relaxes you and offers you the energy to return to work with a clear head. You won't have to worry about belly fat because it focuses on the core.

Steps:

- While sitting at the edge of the chair, straighten the legs as much as possible and keep the heels on the floor.

- Breathe in to raise your arms up, breath out to hinge from the hip while keeping the back straight and fold forward as much as possible. If this is too difficult one can also simply fold forward with bent knees.

- Stay here for 3 to 5 breaths and try to deepen the fold with every exhalation.

- Repeat this 3 times and with practice increase the reps.

Benefits:

This pose helps stretch the back muscles and improves the function of the digestive system.

It is perfect to release anxiety and brings you to a very calm state of mind.