5 Nerve diseases that can make you breathless; know these common symptoms

Neurological diseases are among the most dangerous in the world. They get triggered by even a small problem and turn it into a harmful thing within days. That is why, it is said that treat your body like a temple and worship it. A good lifestyle and eating habits go a long way to keeping a person healthy. Here are some diseases which have very common visible symptoms but are related to the nerves.

Cluster Headaches

A cluster headache is when there is pain in half of your head, especially around the eyes or to the face. It can happen in a particular corner of the head or at a particular time. Exercise, direct light falling on the eyes from the front, and lifestyle-related deficiencies can be behind this problem. This can actually be due to dilation and swelling of the arteries.

Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder associated with the central nervous system and its disturbances cause tremors and stiffness in the nerves of your body. Due to this, there is a lack of balance and coordination in the body. Symptoms usually start slowly and worsen over time. The signs include trembling in the hands and slowing down of body movements. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

Meningitis

Meningitis is a disease of the nerves in which the meninges become inflamed. These are the membranes found inside the brain which surround the brain and spinal cord. The swelling is usually caused by an infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a neurological condition involving the brain in which a person can have repeated seizures. These can be caused by a number of factors that disrupt the normal connections between nerve cells in the brain, causing seizures. It can be due to high fever, BP problems, due to alcohol or drugs or even due to brain stroke.

Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease may be caused by changes in your brain cells. In this, the fiber becomes entangled within the nerve cells. Apart from this, one of the reasons for these diseases is that the activities like acetylcholine, norepinephrine, serotonin, and somatostatin get affected.

