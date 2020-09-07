Who was Nyima Tenzin? Here's why he is being given Hero's farewell

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB SSF soldier Nyima Tenzin, who sacrified his life while protecting country's border, laid to rest with full military honours.

Subedar Nyima Tenzin, who was martyred during an operation on the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake, was accorded with a heroic farewell after he was laid to rest at Leh with full military honours on Monday. Tenzin sacrificed his life while protecting country's border in Ladakh. Paying tribute to Tenzin, BJP leader Ram Madhav, who also attended his last rites, said "Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute. Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace... that will be the real tribute to all martyrs."

Who was Nyima Tenzin and why was he given Hero's farewell

Special Frontier Force (SFF) Soldier Nyima Tenzin was a Tibetan himself.

He sacrificed his life during the pre-emptive operation the Indian Army carried out on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh last week to foil a fresh move by the Chinese People's Liberation Army to transgress into Indian territory.

In fact, chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Tibet" and "Vikas Regiment Zindabad" reverberated during the funeral procession.

A gun salute was given to Nyima Tenzin in Leh as the funeral pyre was lit along with buddhist chants.

The Special Frontier Force is an Indian Security Unit primarily drawn from thousands of Tibetan refugees who calls India as their home.

The SFF was formed after 1962 war with China.

India and China are engaged in an around four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

