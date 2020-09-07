Image Source : ANI MT New Diamond catches fire again while being escorted by INS Sahyadri

MT New Diamond caught fire again while being escorted by the INS Sahyadri. The fully loaded supertanker that was ablaze just a few days ago off the coast of the Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy said today. Meanwhile, efforts have been intensified to bring the fire under control.

According to reports, the fire-fighting equipment and additional assets and personnel are en route to bring the blaze under control.

"Re-ignition of fire observed on Starboard (Right) side of MT New Diamond. Fire-fighting & boundary cooling efforts intensified to bring the fire under control. The salvage team has arrived at the scene. Additional assets, salvage personnel & FF equipment also en route," the Navy Spokesperson tweeted along with photos of rescue operations.

On Thursday, MT New Diamond that was carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from Kuwait to India's Paradip, had caught fire. However, the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan had successfully put out the fire and towed the ship away from land.

