IRCTC special train ticket bookings: Passengers to give complete destination address

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, AP Passengers need to give complete destination address while booking tickets for special trains.

IRCTC has started taking the destination address of all passengers who are booking tickets for special trains with effect from May 13 (Wednesday). Railways has said that this new addition of passengers information while booking tickets is being done in order to help it for contact tracing if any of the passengers is found exposed for coronavirus infection. The 'Destination Address' column will be a new provision in the form that passengers fill while booking the tickets.

The addition of the new 'Destination Address' column in the IRCTC ticket booking form will remain permanently. Also, it is mandatory for all the passengers booking tickets to fill the column. The move has come after one of the migrants who travelled in Railway's Shramik special trains tested positive for coronavirus, risking health of several others who had also travelled in the same train.

By taking passengers destination address, it will help railways for contact tracing if any of the passengers who are travelling in special trains fall sick due to coronavirus and to alert others who were part of the same journey.

Railways after a gap of almost 50 days resumed services of 15 special trains for major destinations from May 12 across the country amid coronavirus lockdown. All the 15 special trains are from New Delhi to other cities across the nation. Railways also said that it is planning to start service of other special trains in the coming days in order to resume operations amid lockdown.

Ever since the start of special train services, a total of 2,34,411 passengers have booked tickets till now while the total Passenger Reservation System (PRS) fare collected till now is Rs 45.30 crores, Railways has informed.

ALSO READ | Air India to operate domestic flights for stranded passengers: Report

ALSO READ | Railways cancels all regular train tickets booked till June 30, passengers to get full refund

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage