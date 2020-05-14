Air India to operate domestic flights for stranded passengers: Report

Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
Air India is all set to fly stranded Indians from one city to another. As per a report published by Times of India, Air India will operate special domestic flights between May 19 and June 2 to help people stranded in various cities get home.

New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 11:29 IST
Air India is all set to fly stranded Indians from one city to another. As per a report published by Times of India, Air India will operate special domestic flights between May 19 and June 2 to help people stranded in various cities get home. 

The report suggests that the flight would connect major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad amongst others. 

The passengers, however, will have to pay for the seats for which bookings are yet to begin. 

Times of India reports that national capital Delhi will have the most flights -- 173, followed by Mumbai (40), Hyderabad (25) and Kochi (12). 

Chennai will have one flight to Kochi on May 19. 

Earlier, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, told Outlook Magazine that the government were looking at resuming flights before May 15. 

No official update on the same has been provided. 

