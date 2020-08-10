Soon, a Donkey dairy to be set up in Haryana's Hisar: Benefits, price of milk, all you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Soon, Haryana to have a Donkey Milk Dairy. (Representational image)

For the first time ever, soon, Donkey's milk will be available in the country as the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) is going to commence a donkey milk dairy which will be set up in Haryana's Hisar. People have heard about cow, buffalo, goat or camel milk, but it will be for the first time when donkey's milk will be available in the country.

National Research Centre on Equines to open Donkey milk dairy | What we know

NRCE in Haryana's Hisar will set up a diary of Halari breed of donkey.

Already, 10 donkeys of Halari breed has been ordered for the purpose.

It is said that donkey's milk is good for the human body and will also boost immunity.

Halari breed of the donkey is found in Gujarat and its milk is an important ingredient for medicines.

Halari donkey breed milk helps in fighting against cancer, obesity, allergies, etc.

It is also considered to be good for kids as it does not cause any infection or have allergic reactions.

Donkeys Halari milk is also a source of Antioxidant, antiaging elements.

As per reports, one-litre milk of donkey Halari breed will cost around Rs 7,000.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage