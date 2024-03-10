Fact Check: Are Rs 10 currency notes to be discontinued? Here's truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of the claim regarding demonetisation of Rs 10 note

India TV Fact Check: Misinformation spreads rapidly on social media platforms, especially unverified or false claims. Recently, India TV debunked a viral claim suggesting the discontinuation of the Rs 10 note by March 29. The fact check confirmed that this claim was untrue. This underscores the significance of fact-checking efforts in countering the proliferation of false information. It's essential to verify such claims from credible sources before sharing them further to prevent the spread of misinformation.

What is going viral?

A user named R K Srivastav has posted a reel on Facebook with a caption stating, "Rs 10 will be discontinued on March 29." The video shows an old Rs 10 note with a garland placed on it. Additionally, there is text within the video stating, "Rs 10 note will be discontinued on March 29, quickly share it with your friends."

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis video is going viral on Facebook

India TV did investigation

We searched on Google using keywords related to the claim made in this viral video. We looked for news articles about the "discontinuation of the Rs 10 note" on almost all reliable news websites and portals on the internet, but we did not find any information of this nature on any news portal. After that, we visited the official websites of the Indian government that release information.

First, we searched for information on this matter on the official website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India. However, we did not find any information regarding the discontinuation of any currency note there. Then, we checked the official social media accounts of PIB, but there was no such information available there either. After that, we visited the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). We did not find any information regarding the discontinuation of the Rs 10 note on the RBI website either. Furthermore, we also checked RBI's official Twitter account, but we did not find any information related to this either.

Claim turned out to be fake

When no information about the Rs 10 note being discontinued was found on any information portal of the Government of India, it became clear that the viral post was completely fake. According to RBI spokesperson Yogesh Dayal, "If any currency is demonetised (removed from circulation), then the central bank RBI issues a press release for it. Not only this, the Government of India also has to issue prior notification in this regard under the law."

Upon further investigation on the internet, we found a post from the official Twitter account of the PIB Fact Check unit for the year 2021. It states, "A claim is being made in a news report that according to information provided by the RBI, old notes of Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 100 will not be valid after March 2021. This claim is false. The RBI has not made any such announcement."

What came out in fact check?

India TV's fact check made it clear that such fake claims have been viral before, and the RBI has not made any announcement of this kind.

