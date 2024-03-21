Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV What is Delhi liquor policy case? Know everything about charges against Arvind Kejriwal | Explained

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team's surprise visit to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road has ignited a political firestorm, as the probe agency seeks to serve him a summons in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The ED's move, following the Delhi High Court's denial of relief to Kejriwal, has heightened tensions in the national capital, with the possibility of arrest looming over the AAP chief. The absence of official confirmation on the agency's course of action adds to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Timeline of events: From liquor policy to legal battles

The liquor policy introduced by the AAP government in 2021 aimed at significant reforms in the excise sector, including privatisation of liquor stores and adjustments in licensing criteria. However, allegations of corruption and favouritism marred its implementation, leading to its eventual rollback.

Investigations and arrests

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged breaches and procedural irregularities resulted in the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Sisodia's legal woes deepened with subsequent arrests by the ED in a money-laundering case.

Kejriwal's summons and political backlash

The ED's summons to Kejriwal signified a new chapter in the ongoing legal saga. The opposition, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has intensified calls for Kejriwal's arrest, alleging his central role in the alleged liquor policy scam. Kejriwal's refusal to comply with the ED's summons further fuels political tensions.

Implications of non-bailable warrant

As Kejriwal ignored multiple ED summons, the possibility of a non-bailable warrant looms large. A non-bailable warrant could compel Kejriwal to appear in court, with failure to comply potentially resulting in arrest, adding another layer of complexity to an already contentious legal battle.

Manish Sisodia's arrest and ongoing probe

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest marked a significant development in the case. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating allegations of kickbacks and irregularities in the policy's formulation and implementation.

Political fallout and Kejriwal's response

AAP leaders have accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to undermine Kejriwal's image. Despite legal battles and mounting pressure, Kejriwal maintained his stance, denouncing the ED's actions as politically motivated.

