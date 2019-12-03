Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
Ramya Krishnan unveils her first look as J. Jayalalithaa from Queen. See photo

Ramya Krishnan will be playing the role of former Tamil Nadu C.M. J. Jayalalithaa in web series which is being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2019 15:44 IST
ramya krishnan

Ramya Krishnan will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in web series titled Queen

Actress Ramya Krishnan who will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadur Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha in a web series unveiled her first look. The actor changed her profile picture on Twitter and shared her first look as young J. Jayalalitha from her upcoming web series Queen. The picture features Ramya in a white and red saree with her hands folded. Queen is being jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

The first season of Queen features 12 episodes out of which the directors have helmed five-five episodes individually, while two episodes have been jointly been directed by them. The first teaser of the web-series was unveiled last weekend.

India Tv - ramya krishnan

Ramya Krishnan unveils her first look as J. Jayalalithaa from Queen

Queen will showcase the life of Jayalalithaa in three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager, and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his death. Queen will be streamed on MXPlayer, though the release date hasn’t been unveiled yet, reports suggest the web series will also be coming with a second season.

The road for the release of Queen was surrounded after J Jayalalitha's niece Deepa Jayakumar approached the Madras High Court for a stay on the web series and Kananga Ranaut’s Thalaivi which is a biopic J. Jayalalithaa. Deepa alleged the project can misinterpret facts and can damage her image. Deepa wanted an assurance the makers of the film and web series to give a guarantee that facts wouldn't be misrepresented and had sought the court's help in the matter.

