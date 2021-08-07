Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAITREYI RAMAKRISHNAN 'Never Have I Ever' stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani recreate Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani

'Never Have I Ever' stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani recently wowed their Indian fans by recreating Katrina Kaif's iconic song 'Sheila Ki Jawani.' For the unversed, the hit track is from the 2010 film "Tees Maar Khan" starring Akshay Kumar. Maitreyi, who plays the teen protagonist Devi Vishwakumar, decided to join Richa Moorjani in the performance. Speaking about the same she said that 'her heart was in that dance'. Richa plays Devi's cousin Kamala in Netflix's show.

In an interview, Maitreyi and Richa talked about their performance and how they bonded over it. Maitreyi told Pinkvilla, "I texted Richa and said I know what I want from you. Just choreograph a dance for us to do. I want to learn to dance. My Name is Sheila. It could be just for us, do it for fun. I just wanted to dance, as a lot of my cousins don’t do that and I know Richa is good at dancing. I am not a dancer but it’s a fun thing to do. I was like Richa can teach me something cool and it will be fun for us to bond over it."

On the other hand, Richa added, "She texted me and I took it very seriously. I was so impressed by her enthusiasm. I hadn't danced since before COVID and I was really happy she brought this up. It was a chance for us to bond outside the set. We didn’t get to hang out together. So, it was us talking first and then dancing and then talking after. That’s what made it fun."

Never Have I Ever Season 2 released on July 15 and Maitreyi has been receiving much love for her performance in the series. It is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

