Farhan Akhtar pens adorable birthday wish for his daughter Shakya: 'So proud of you'

Actor Farhan Akhtar's elder daughter Shakya has turned 21 on Saturday, and to mark her special day, the actor posted an adorable birthday wish on Instagram. "Happy 21 Shakya. @chatdelalune. Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa," he wrote, adding a childhood picture of Shakya.

Not just this, the birthday girl also received a sweet wish from her aunt and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. "My Fav Leo. Happy Birthday Shakya. You light up the world. #21today #birthdaygirl #happygirl #bestgirl #loveunlimited," she posted on Instagram.

For the unversed, Shakya is the elder child of Farhan and his former wife Adhuna Bhabani's two children. They are also parents to Akira. Farhan married Adhuna, a celebrity hairstylist, in the year 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017. Farhan is currently dating actor Shibani Dandekar.

On the professional front, Farhan recently wowed everyone with his incredible performance in the recent film, ‘Toofaan.’ He played the role of a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. It revolves around the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai (Farhan) becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali.

Talking about the preparations Farhan Akhtar had to do for the role, his coach Drew Neal said, "Farhan was training two hours every single day. The speed that he was learning at was probably four-folds of what a normal beginner boxer would actually take. So, instead of one year's training, he was hitting more like four years' training." Farhan was initially trained by Drew and then was handed over to Darrell for the training camp, and post that the shoot began in August 2019.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, ‘Toofaan’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash and Farhan.

