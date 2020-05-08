Image Source : YOUTUBE Betaal Trailer Out: Shah Rukh Khan's next Netflix series shows 'battle with demons within'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared the first trailer of his second Netflix series on social media called Betaal. It is produced by the actor's Red Chillies Entertainment and tells the story of a team 'sanitizing' an area and unleashing the 'demons' instead. The horror-thriller series will be released on May 24. Sharing the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Betaal Trailer... How far would you go to battle the demons within? Our second @netflix series, #Betaal, a horror-thriller, releases May 24."

After Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar and Sobhita Dhulipala, Betaal is Shah Rukh Khan's second web series on Netflix. The synopsis of Betaal reads, "The official synopsis of the series reads, “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

Directed by Patrick Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan, Betaal stars Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumar and Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar.

The project is a collaboration of SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, famously known for its Hollywood horror movies such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.

