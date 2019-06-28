Is Jennifer Winget doing her first item number in ALTBalaji’s web-series Code M? See deets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Jennifer Winget doing her first item number in ALTBalaji’s web-series Code M?

One of the most popular actresses of the small screen, Jennifer Winget will soon be seen playing the role of an army officer in her first ever web-series which is ALTBalaji’s Code M. She is one of the most popular faces of the industry and her fans have seen her playing a lot of roles like that of a bubbly girl, a simple and an innocent person, a psychopath, an ‘Adarsh’ bahu and what but she has never in her career done an item number. Well, it seems as if the actress will fulfill this wish of her fans too.

In her upcoming web-series, she will be playing an army officer named Monica for which she has been working really hard on her body language. The reports in Tellychakkar suggest that the actress will also be seen doing an item number in the show. However, there is no official announcement about the same yet. Have a look at some of her pictures from the shoot here:

Talking about the powerful character that she would be playing in Ekta Kapoor’s show Jennifer told Mid-day, Luckily, I had a dedicated team who helped me achieve that (work on body language). Plus, we have Army personnel on set to guide us on the do's and don'ts, to keep it as authentic as possible."

She also opened up on how the digital shows have created their hype and said, "At the end of the day, it's all about acting. The medium has changed, but my job hasn't. I will put in as much effort for this project as I have done for my previous shows."

Jennifer was last seen in Bepannah in which she played the role of Zoya opposite Harshad Chopda. Her show Beyhadh broke all records of popularity as her character of Maya opposite Kushal Tandon impressed the masses. There are reports that the sequel to the show Beyhadh 2 is in talks and the actress has been finalized by the makers of the show.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.