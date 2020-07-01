Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHENA KUMARI SINGH Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh's brother tests coronavirus positive

Television actress Mohena Kumari and her family has tested COVID-19 negative after a month-long battle with the virus, but her brother has now tested positive. Mohena's brother Divyaraj Singh Rewa, is a politician from Madhya Pradesh's Sirmour town. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and made the information public, even as she shared some tips for battling the virus with her brother.

Sharing a photo with Divyaraj, Mohena wrote: "We got negative and you got positive...But trust me it's not as bad as it seems dadu. Just keep having your:

*Kadha *Eat good home food...consisting of fruits,veggies and pulses. *Have vitamin C Tablets daily *No AC *Warm water Gargles *Haldi Milk *Get an oxymeter and keep checking your heart rate. *And a lot of Love and care from all of us @divyarajsinghrewa #wearestrongerthanthevirus."

On Wednesday morning, Mohena announced on social media that she has finally tested negative after a month long battle with the virus.

"We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month! We'd like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH..." she wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with Mohena, her husband Suyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand's tourism minister, and mother-in-law were also found to be COVID-19 positive in the beginning of June.

While in the hospital, Mohena Kumari Singh had posted a video wherein she spoke about her experience dealing with coronavirus. She shared how the fight is more mental than physical for patients. “It’s mentally very disturbing. I had vowed to myself that I will keep myself happy. It’s important to stay positive to get your COVID-19 results negative. The mortality rate in India is very low. However, you have to stay cautious as it really affects elderly people, especially with morbid conditions. Even if you feel slightly unwell, get tested so that you can break the chain,” she said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage