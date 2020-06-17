VIDEO: Vikas Guppta calls out Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma for making him 'go through hell'

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Guppta has come out in the open about his side of the story and has called out names from the TV industry who made his life hell by leveling accusations against him. The TV producer has named actors Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma and warned them that he will call out everyone who made him 'go through hell'. In an Instagram post, Vikas Guppta lent out his anger for being wrongly accused of things and hit back at those who spoke ill about him.
He wrote, "This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers .I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what . What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else."
View this post on Instagram
This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers . I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what . What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else .
Vikas shared a video in which he showed the accusation leveled against him by Parth Samthaan for molesting him, non-payment of dues and threats of ruining his career. The video then shows how Shilpa Shinde called Vikas 'industry mafia' and accused him of making an MMS with her lookalike to defame her. He also showed a tweet by Priyank and rounded up all that has been said against him.
He says, "Main shuruat se shuru karunga, aur darunga nahi kisi se. I’m gonna call out each one of you who has made me go through hell. Each one of you."
View this post on Instagram
When you have a dream Dont wait for others to fulfill it for you. If you have had the dream trust the universe You can do it on your own. My #thursdaythrowback is #mohabbatshahpura The prince who did not belong in the palace 😊 shot at the beautiful #shahpurahouse wearing @kirtirathore10 styled by #LBMYx #vikasgupta thankyou @digrajshahpura can’t wait to visit again 😊
Vikas' reaction came a couple of days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The post mortem report states that he died of hanging himself and reportedly succumbed to depression.
Vikas had shared an emotional post for Sushant after his sudden demise. He shared a video and wrote, "Don’t ask a troubled person to talk to you if you don’t have an intention to help . Don’t call someone home for coffee because you want to feel good about yourself being kind you lend an ear. What he or she needs is much more. When you give hope and do nothing you add to the number of times his hope has died from inside." He added, "I will not be shamed any more or blackmailed anymore by anyone. You have been doing this for far too long and honestly I would prefer to die knowing the world knows who you all really are and they realise that cruelty can exist to this extend . It can be in your family , friends , in college at workplace . People arnt all nice. They can be so brutal and sadist."
View this post on Instagram
Don’t ask a troubled person to talk to you if you don’t have an intention to help . Don’t call someone home for coffee because you want to feel good about yourself being kind you lend an ear. What he or she needs is much more. When you give hope and do nothing you add to the number of times his hope has died from inside. Situations or people have pushed someone to such a condition that they have come almost begging for help and instead sometimes are made fun of , gossiped Of or given don’t worry it will be okay and worse will be judged and so will their work their entire life. Like I will be post what I am doing. I know I am risking my entire life’s hard work and achievement. I will not be shamed any more or blackmailed anymore by anyone. You have been doing this for far too long and honestly I would prefer to die knowing the world knows who you all really are and they realise that cruelty can exist to this extend . It can be in your family , friends , in college at workplace . People arnt all nice. They can be so brutal and sadist. I had told my house guest once if you are cornered by someone to an extend that you think you have no option but to die then before you do pick up all the strength and courage for that one blow. Don’t ever give up completely till there is a drop of anything left in you. This is the beginning of my last drop of everything that remains in me before I fall. I wasted my time energy crying begging asking for help, no one helped sometimes they couldn’t sometimes they were busy. I wasn’t able to help myself but by this I am making sure these set of people will not be able to hurt anyone else ever again #vikasgupta #mentalillness is real #sushantsinghrajput I remember the months we spend at #chaicoffee sharing dreams of future. ThankU for taking care of my brother like your own. You kept him with you as your family for so long that i lost count of months - (No rent was ever shared or any expenses- he was the older brother 🤬) You taught him , loved him & trained him even better than I did 🙏 Gratitude for whatever it’s worth now. I am sorry I couldn’t help cause I needed it myself. RIP ❤️
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page