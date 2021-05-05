Varun Sood opens up on doing Bigg Boss with girlfriend Divya Agarwal: We have always denied

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNSOOD12 Varun Sood opens up on doing Bigg Boss with girlfriend Divya Agarwal

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have been a power couple for many. While they are madly in love, Divya has a controversial past with Priyank Sharma. The actress had also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 11 when Priyank was locked inside the house. Soon after there were rumours that she will be participating in the show next year. With Varun and Divya dating, their fans often ask them to enter the reality show together and showcase their personal life. The duo has also been offered many times but they always refused.

Talking to TOI, Varun Sood revealed, "I am not keen on doing Bigg Boss. I have been getting the offer to do the show for the last 3 years but I've always turned them down. I won't be able to do Bigg Boss because it is a very difficult show. Right now we are in a lockdown situation and it has been very difficult for me to cope up with lockdown, so going inside the BB house and without any outside communication or contact would be very difficult for me. I don't think I will ever be able to do the show."

Talking about Divya, he said, "Divya and I have been offered the show together and individually also but we have always denied the offer in these last 3 years. It's such a difficult show that I don't think we will be able to do it together also."

"In Bigg Boss you are staying inside a house for close to six months and you meet different characters there and there are times when you don't get along. If Divya and I agree to do the show also, we will have to stay with people who we don't get along well with and it gets very messy and difficult. There's never a problem between Divya and me, we live a very peaceful life, but living inside the BB house with people who you don't get along well with can get difficult and that's the reason we don't want to do the show. I think there will be a lot of mental pressure if we do that show," he added.

On the other hand, Varun Sood will be seen in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He will soon fly to Cape Town to begin the shoot. Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya will also be seen in the show.