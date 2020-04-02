Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: WhatsApp stickers based on popular characters help prevent coronavirus

In a fun yet innovate and informative twist, Neela Film Productions Private Limited has launched WhatsApp stickers based on popular characters of its flagship show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID19).TMKOC and its characters have a fan base across age groups and social strata. Memes based on the show have been in use on social media for many years now. TMKOC is billed as the world’s longest running daily comedy show and most of its characters are household names in India and many other countries. First aired in 2008, TMKOC is in its 12th year running, with upwards of 2800 episodes over the years. The makers have also been running a series of educational episodes on preventing the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID19).

TMKOC has now come up with WhatsApp stickers on personal hygiene and social isolation through comic expressions. The show has been helping raise awareness on the precautionary measures and hygiene processes to be followed as advised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for containing the spread of the disease.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: WhatsApp stickers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: WhatsApp stickers

The characters of TMKOC are household names in the country and their popular faces are being used to spread awareness of basic dos and donts with respect to Novel Coronavirus. There is Jethaa Lal with a sticker saying Corona Se Daro Na, Popat Lal saying Bahaar jaana cancel, Tapu saying Stay Safe, Sonu saying Haat Dhoya Kya, Dr Haathi saying Don't Panic Be Calm and Iyer saying No Handshake only Namaste. These are some of the innovative WhatsApp stickers invented to help in educating viewers and the general public in containing the spread of the virus.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: WhatsApp stickers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dedicated episodes of its show at prime time to educate viewers on the various aspects of dealing with the health challenge. The emphasis has been on sanitation, cleanliness and also to avoid spreading rumours or panic. Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limiteds show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page