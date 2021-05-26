Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAVYAGANDHI95 Taarak Mehta fame Bhavya Gandhi shares throwback photo with late father, calls him 'Hero'

Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to fame after playing the role of Tapu in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently lost his father Vinod Gandhi due to COVID-19 complications. The actor had taken to Instagram to reveal how bravely his father battled Covid till his last breath. On Tuesday, Bhavya remembered his father by sharing a throwback picture with him.

In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen dressed up in party attire. Bhavya wrote 'Hero' with a red heart in the caption.

A couple of days after Bhavya Gandhi lost his father, he shared an emotional note on Instagram. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and not to believe any myths. He also thanked Sonu Sood and others during this tough time. "You will always be missed papa," the caption of the post read.

"Hey! I'm here just for a brief time. Here to discuss few things. My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING. He was, is and will always be the reason of everything great and good in my life. My dad used to take utmost care of himself with and without COVID and COVID still got him. Requesting you all to please get vaccinated. Do not believe on any stop stories. Get vaccinated that's the only way of this deadly virus," Gandhi's Instagram post read.

He added: "Thank you to all the doctor, nurses and all the staff in all the hospitals, where he was admitted. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers. I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa."

Bahvya Gandhi played Tapu for many years after which he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to explore more opportunities. After his exit, he has been away from the small screen but he was a part of some Gujarati films. He still shares a close bond with the cast of TMKOC.