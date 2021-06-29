Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRISHTY RODE Srishty Rode discharged from hospital after undergoing a surgery, shares pic showing victory sign

Actress Srishty Rode recently underwent a surgery and was hospitalised for the past seven days. The actress is now back at home and recovering. She took to her Instagram Stories to inform her fans, friends and followers that she has been discharged from the hospital. Showing a victory sign, she wrote, “I’m coming home. I’m coming home.” However, Srishty hasn't revealed why she was admitted to the hospital and what surgery she underwent.

The actress received a warm welcome at home with a bouquet. In her follow up post, Srishty shared actor and friend Karanvir Bohra’s ‘Get Well Soon’ message for her and said that she misses him and the family. “KVVVVV I MISSSS YOU GUYS.”

Srishty Rode also shared a video of herself from the hopsital. In the clip, she was seen wearing a hospital gown along with a face mask as she lay on a hospital bed. Srishty is seen smiling as she flashes a peace sign. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Just before I went in for the surgery! It’s been 5 days! Still in the hospital but recovering! Thank you so much for the good wishes.”

Previously, She dropped a post while asking fans to wish her luck. She shared her picture and wrote, "The Caption Has Nothing to do with the picture! :- WISH ME LUCK." She shared a beautiful picture of herself wearing a white formal shirt along with a pair of distressed jeans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Srishty was last seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 12. Before that, she essayed the role of Faiza in 'Ishqbaaz.'

Srishty Rode made her acting debut with a cameo in TV show Kuchh Is Tara. Later, she appeared in several shows such as Yeh Ishq Haaye, Bairi Piya, Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, Ishq Kills, Shobha Somnath Ki, Saraswatichandra, Chotti Bahu, among others.

