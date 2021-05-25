Image Source : INSTA/SUNNYLEONE Splitsvilla X3: Sunny Leone's hilarious BTS videos, pics with Rannvijay Singha leaves fans go ROFLing

MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most popular dating reality show on Television hosted by none other than Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. The dup are currently seen mentoring the contestants of the thirteenth season. The team has fun both onscreen and offscreen and the proof of the same is the BTS videos and pictures that the actress keeps on sharing for her fans. Yet again, her social media post got everyone's attention as it featured a funny video from behind the shoot as it showed Sunny struggling while getting ready for the shot. In the clip, four people from her team struggle to zip her up in the dress. The post got the attention of not just her fans but also actress Giorgia Andriani who left a hilarious comment on the same.

The video where Sunny's team struggles to fit her into a beautiful yellow gown was captioned, "Takes an army to make a gown look perfect." A lot of fans started sharing their reactions in the comments section. Meanwhile, the actress-model Georgia commented, "you guys crack me up."

Have a look at Sunny's post here:

Well, this isn't the first time Sunny has done the same. She is known for sharing prank videos and quirky posts. Just yesterday, another video was uploaded in which Sunny scares a team member who was sleeping on the set and wrote, "Don't miss his reaction in the end!! the @hitendrakapopara."

Another hilarious video of the actress with co-host Rannvijay was captioned, "Hmmmm...I have no idea what I lost in my shirt...but the real question is.... what is @rannvijaysingha doing?? Lol."

In yet another video, Rannvijay is seen talking about Sunny's addiction. She wrote, "My addiction!! @rannvijaysingha." He reacted to the same and left dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Watch out for other quirky posts made by the actress here:

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in "Shero". The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is scheduled to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.The actress is all set to make her digital debut with the web series "Anamika", helmed by Vikram Bhatt.