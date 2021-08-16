Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SidNaaz fans go into meltdown seeing Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss OTT

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made a grand entry in the Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT. They entered with a romantic dance performance to the song Sooraj Hua Maddham. The two actors made quite a loving pair during their time as contestants in 'Bigg Boss 13' and seeing their favourite SidNaaz together their fans had a meltdown. The two had a fun time with show's host Karan Johar as they engaged in a banter with him and also played a game of rapid-fire.

Sidharth Shukla had expressed his excitement on entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house with 'best friend' Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth had shared, "Today, once again, I am entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house with my best friend Shehnaaz," Siddharth, who was the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner said. "I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interacting with the housemates, and of course meeting Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar."

Earlier Shehnaaz had said, "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

The actor, who recently announced his film 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka' with Shehnaaz, who's rumoured to be his girlfriend, said he owed a lot to the show.

"Well, 'Bigg Boss' holds a special place in my heart," he said. "It has given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My 'Bigg Boss' journey wouldn't have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly."

Also read: Netizens cannot keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan drops new picture

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been seen in a couple of music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. They are said to come together for another music video titled Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. A part of the song has already been shot in Goa over the New Year. However, no updates about the release of the song have been shared yet.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on the OTT platform Voot.