Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GLAMSHAM Sameer Sharma dies by suicide: Heartbreaking Instagram post of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' actor

Television actor Sameer Sharma allegedly committed suicide at his home in suburban Malad, police said on Thursday. Sharma, 44, who worked in serials like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke,' was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of his flat at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said. No suicide note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hanged himself two days back, Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said. Meanwhile, the actor's cryptic post on Instagram hints that something was definitely up with him. He shared poetry along with a picture on social media.

The poetry shared by Sameer read, "I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire it was lit And all that was me I burned in it I killed my dream to wake up from it Now my dream is gone and I with it I woke up to ashes and I was in it I took what was left and left it in a stream And hoped my ashes this time have a better dream."

ALSO READ: Breaking News: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide

Have a look:

Sameer even shared a post on mental health and wrote, "Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput."

The incident about Sameer's death came to light when the building's watchman peeped through the kitchen window and saw him hanging. He then alerted the other society members. Later, the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said.

The actor were living alone in the rented flat since February, he said, adding the police were trying to get in touch with his family members. "We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy," Fernandes said.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police are also currently investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

-With PTI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage