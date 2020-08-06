Image Source : FILE IMAGE Breaking News: Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide. He was 44. Reportedly, he was at his Mumbai home when he took the big step. Sameer has been a popular TV actor and has been seen in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir among others. He was found hanging at his apartment in Malad West. ANI tweeted, "TV actor & model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West last night. Accidental Death Report registered, body sent for autopsy. Looking at body's condition, it's suspected that he died by suicide two days back: Malad Police. #Mumbai"

"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station in a report by Mid-Day. No suicide note has been found in the house.

Sameer has shifted to his Malad apartment in February. He had taken the flat on rent and used to live alone. Currently, he was seen as Kuhu's father in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke on Star Plus. Earlier, he has suffered from major health ailment but recovered. He even got back to acting after it.

