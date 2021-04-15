Rubina Dilaik says unconditional love given to her by LGBTQ community made her feel truly special

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik

For over four years Rubina Dilaik has been the face of Shakti which highlighted the struggles and lives of the LGBTQ community. However, she took a break from the show two years ago. After recently having emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, Rubina has made a comeback on Shakti season 2, a sequel to the original Shakti. The announcement not only left her fans ecstatic but members of the LGBTQ community are also very happy to see the actress back on the show.

To make her comeback a special one, members of the LGBTQ community associated with Shakti got together on the first day of her shoot to give Rubina a warm welcome. As a token of appreciation, the actress cut a cake with them. The actress also shared pictures on her verified Instagram account. sharing the photos, she wrote, "And that’s how I was welcomed back on my show Shakti by the #lgbtq community."

Recalling those special moments on her first day of the shoot, Rubina said, "This sweet and special celebration by key members of the LGBTQ community associated with our show along with a bunch of others in their circle was an extremely heartwarming gesture planned by them. They were aware of me coming back to the show and were in fact happiest upon hearing the news. One of them even told me that they were sure 'ki mein hi wapas aane wali hoon aur sabkuch acha chalne wala hai', which truly touched my heart. Their association's president even came by to felicitate and welcome me with a lovely gift and mini cake cutting celebration which was an absolute honour."

"To see the immense faith and trust they have in me, and the unconditional love that was given to me by the LGBTQ community on my first day back on Shakti made me feel truly special!" she added.

