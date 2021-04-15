Ranbir Kapoor asks paparazzi 'aapka lockdown nahi hai kya' after Maharashtra imposes COVID curbs

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently announced 'lockdown' style restrictions till April 30 to break the chain of the coronavirus which has gripped the state. However, essential services are exempted from these curbs. Thursday morning, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a doctor's clinic in Bandra. The paparazzi stationed outside the clinic caught the actor on the lens as he moved out of his car.

On his way to the clinic, Ranbir obliged by posing for the and asked the photographers, 'aapka lockdown nahi hai kya?" The same was captured by the paparazzi and the video is out on the Internet. Take a look:

Also read: Delhi govt imposes weekend curfew: Cinema halls to have 30% occupancy. Details here

It was only last month that the actor recovered from COVID 19. On March 9, Ranbir Kapoor's actor-mother Neetu Kapoor had informed his fans that the 38-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus and was under self-quarantine. "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him," Randhir Kapoor told PTI, adding he was unaware when his nephew tested negative for COVID-19.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor recovers from COVID-19, confirms uncle Randhir Kapoor

Ranbir mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had also contracted the coronavirus in December last year while shooting for the upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt who tested COVID positive earlier this month has also recovered.

On the work front, Ranbir has lately been busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy film "Brahmastra" alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir's next release is "Shamshera" on June 25. The Karan Malhotra film is an action drama co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

For more entertainment updates click here!