Roadies Revolution: Rannvijay Singha to Prince Narula, you'll be surprised to know their salary per episode

The popular MTV reality show Roadies began with a purpose to bring in front the people who have been doing great deeds to bring some revolution in the society and so does the title Roadies Revolution suggests. The seventeenth season of the show went on-AIR on 15 February with our favourite lot of judges including Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, and Raftaar. Just like every other season, this one too will see some dangerous, funny and challenging tasks. This time too the audience will see the gang leaders fighting with one another with just one difference of a gang leader Sandeep Singh not being a part of the show.

The reality show Roadies has been running successfully for over years now. People love how the daredevil contestants fight for the trophy. Not only this, but the spats between the leaders is also worth watching. This leaves everyone wondering about the pay-cheque of the judges who are a crucial part of such a popular show. We bring to you the salary per episode of your favourite gang leaders here:

1. Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has been a part of the show from quite a long time. For Roadies Revolution Neha Dhupia has taken 8 lakhs per episode.

2. Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil came on board when Karan Kundra step down from Roadies. He has been quite an entertainer in the show for a long time now. Nikhil is taking 9 lakhs per episode.

3. Raftaar

The popular singer-rapper joined the reality show some 2/3 years back and not only this, he has even hosted many shows. Raftaar is being paid 5.5 lakhs per episode for Roadies Revolution.

4. Prince Narula

After Rannvijay Singha, Prince has become one of the most popular leader and winners of the show. Yes, he has been a winner of MTV Roadies season 12. From the past three years, he has taken up the responsibility of a gang-leaders and also is a popular choice amongst the contestants also. For Roadies Revolution, it is being said that Prince Narula has taken 8 lakhs per episode.

5. Rannvijay Singha

The star of the show is no doubt Rannvijay! He is the one who has been there ever since the show began and Raghu and Rajiv were part of it. He became a gang leader from the very next season. For Roadies Revolution Ranvijay Singha is being paid Rs 12 lakhs per episode.

Disclaimer: The remuneration mentioned in the article is media-report based. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the reports.

