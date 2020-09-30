Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINABONNERJEE Ramayan's Ram, Sita aka Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee test positive for COVID-19

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantining at home. Choudhary, who starred with Bonnerjee in 2008 television series "Ramayan", shared the news in a post on Twitter on Wednesday. "My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

Choudhary also requested all the people who came in contact with them to get tested for the novel disease. "We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support," the actor added.

Debina also informed everyone about the same and wrote, "My husband Gurmeet and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing much better and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take take care please pray for our speedy recovery. Thank you all for your love and support."



The couple, who got married in 2011, have featured on several reality shows including, "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and " Nach Baliye" season six.



On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,02,488 with 8,880 death toll.

-With PTI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage