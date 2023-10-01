Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma becomes FIRST finalist, wins Ticket to Finale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi is on its verge of concluding with the 13th season. The contestants of the current season have went through some of the most intense and difficult stunts in last few months. In the latest episode, Nyrraa Banerjee, Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma had to compete with each other to win Ticket to Finale, earning a spot in the grand finale. In the previous episode, Aishwarya Sharma won the Ticket to Finale and attained a special power, with which she chose two names who will be out from the race of Ticket to Finale. In today's episode, Aishwarya gave out Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur names and was all set to perform the final task of the Ticket to Finale.

More details about the Ticket to Finale stunt

In the latest episode, Rohit Shetty welcomed Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant Hina Khan as a challenger. Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam and Aishwarya defeated the challenger and became the top 3 contenders for the Ticket to Finale. In the Ticket to Finale stunt, all the three participants have to drive a car without touching the cones, then they will have to come out of the car and find the key placed in the car.

Later, the participants will have to climb a truck and transfer maximum number of flag on the other truck. The twist in the task was both the truck are moving side by side and are not static.

Winner of the Ticket to Finale task

Rohit Shetty announced Aishwarya Sharma as the winner of the stunt, who transferred 15 flags to the other truck. She became the first finalist of the season. The next week will be season 13th's semi-finale week and all the other contestants will surely leave no stone unturned to join Aishwarya in the grand finale.

