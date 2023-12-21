Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant from Hyderabad leaves Amitabh Bachchan SPEECHLESS | Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO KBC15 airs on Sony Entertainment Television (SET) from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, is one of the most loved game shows on Indian television, is popular for several reasons including the way host Amitabh Bachchan interacts with the contestants, among others. Big B, despite being a megastar of Indian cinema, showcases his humble and polite behaviour with the contestant. In the latest episode, a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana named Shamsuddin Zarar, who was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode asked a trivia question to the host, the answer of which Big B couldn't recollect.

Shamsuddin, who called him a big-time admirer of Big B, expressed his love for the legendary actor and called him his 'inspiration'. In reply, the host said, ''Camera koi aur chalata hai, likhta koi aur hai, direction kisi aur ka hota hai, Chehre par koi chuna pott deta hai, and they should give the credit (Someone else runs the camera, someone else writes, someone else directs, someone puts a touch on the face, and they should give the credit).''

The contestant also confessed that he is a huge movie fan and his love for cinema began after watching Big B-starre Parwana. However, he left the star speechless when he asked a trivia question from the host. He quizzed Amitabh Bachchan about a film in which he appeared with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha for a cameo role. Not many know that it was the only film ever wherein all the three megastar shared the same screen space.

After thinking for a few seconds, Big B couldn't recollect the name of the film. Finally, Shamsuddin revealed that Big B did a cameo role in the film Dost, which featured Dharmendra in the lead role. He further recalled Big B's scene in the film, following which the host praised him for his memory.

