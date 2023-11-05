Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel TROLLED for getting cozy under blanket, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Salman Khan's reality show, this year, kick-started with a new theme. Three 'mohallas' and 17 contestants! The show is getting more exciting with each episode. One contestant who never left headlines after entering the Bigg Boss 17 house is Isha Malviya. From accusing her ex Abhishek Kumar of physical violence to not accepting Samarth Jurel as her current boyfriend, the actor surely left the audience in awe.

In the latest episode, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were captured getting cozy under the blanket after the lights went off during the night. For those uninitiated, earlier Malviya shared the bed with her ex Abhishek Kumar. Recently, she was seen sharing the bed with Jurel and the video is doing rounds of the internet.

Isha Malviya gets cozy with Samarth Jurel inside BB 17 house

The video opens with the lovers under a blanket. Abhishek Kumar then walks in and comments on the same following which Jurel gets out of the blanket. Later, Kumar picks up his quilt and leaves the room.

Soon after the video went viral, the audience slammed the contestants for ruining the family show. A section of users believes that the couple should have been a part of Temptation Island and not Bigg Boss 17. One user wrote, "Shameless people, one is teenager and another is nibba, grow up children." Another user wrote, "Rip family show." Yet another user tweeted, "Inko sach me temptation island me hona that."

Manasvi Mamgai gets evicted

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, the wildcard contestant Manasvi Mamgai, who entered the house with Samarth Jurel, got eliminated due to fewer votes. Salman Khan told Manasvi, "You played well, Manasvi, but this week, you will be getting evicted."

