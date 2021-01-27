Inside Shehnaaz Gill's fun birthday bash with Sidharth Shukla and family | Unseen videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_SIDNAAZSQUAD._ Inside Shehnaaz Gill's fun birthday bash with Sidharth Shukla and family

Shehnaaz Gill, popularly called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, is celebrating her 27th birthday today. The actress-singer enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially after her appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Also, her chemistry with TV actor and show's winner Sidharth Shukla has an unmatched following. While fans were requesting the duo to give them a surprise on Shehnaaz's birthday, the actress treated them with two videos from her fun mid-night birthday bash. The birthday party included Shehnaaz's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla along with his family, and the actress' mother.

Sharing the video on Instagram Shehnaaz wrote, "Love u all." In the first video, Shehnaaz can be seen cutting the birthday cake while everyone sings for her. The other video shows Sidharth Shukla giving birthday bombs to the actress and throwing her into the pool. Looks like the most popular duo had a blast celebrating Shehnaaz's special day. Check out the videos here-

On Tuesday night, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz badesha also shared a heart-melting video for his loving sister. He wrote and sung a song dedicated to Shehnaaz and wrote, "For u my sister Happy birthday.. song by shehbaz badesha." The video shows the brother-sister's precious moments from Bigg Boss 13. Shehbaz had entered the BB13 house for the family week to support Shehnaaz in the game.

Shehnaaz also shared the same video on her Instagram and thanked her brother. "love u brother so cute.. happy birthday to me," she captioned the video.

Fans have been going gaga over Shehnaaz Gill's birthday and have already started ruling Twitter trends. "#HBDShehnaazGill" and "#HappyBirthdayShehnaaz" have been ruling Twitter since Tuesday evening. To celebrate the diva's birthday, her fans also made sure that her first song with Sidharth shukla after their Bigg Boss 13- Bhula Dunga crosses 100 million views on YouTube.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the video of the Darshan Rawal song, which released on March 24 on YouTube.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla will be soon seen in his first web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth and Shehnaaz also has another music video coming up for which they shot in Goa during New Year. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal.