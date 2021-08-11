Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: 12-hour-long Live Finale, When & Where to watch on Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJU0524 Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Everything you need to know

Indian Idol 12, the most popular singing reality show on TV, is all set to close the curtains on Independence Day this year. It is the longest season and will end with a bang, marking a new era in reality TV. Contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble have reached the finale and will compete to win the title now. Indian Idol 12 has been in the limelight throughout. From getting trolled for 'unnecessary drama' to heaping praises for the performances, the show has seen it all. Now with the Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale just around the corner, the excitement of the viewers have increased.

If you are gearing up to watch Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale, know all the details about the upcoming weekend episode here-

When and Where to watch Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale?

The grand finale of the singing reality show Indian Idol will happen on 15th August on Sunday on the occasion of Independence Day. Viewers can watch the show on the SONY TV channel from 12 pm to 12 am.

What to expect from Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale?

The grand finale will run for 12 hours LIVE on Sunday. The cast and crew along with the 6 finalists have been shooting for the episode that will mark the new era of reality TV. In a press meet, Sony TV’s programming head Ashish Golwalkar said, "It is a pressure situation. You have to programme 12 hours straight and so it means you have to shoot 3 weeks of content in one go. It is maddening for the editing team, music team, costume team and every other department. But it is also exciting. Like I said, it has never been done before. Maybe this is will mark a new era in reality TV. Coincidentally, this 15th August will be India’s 75th year of independence and Idol will also be programming its 75th episode. This is also the longest running season of Idol. We are aiming for newer records this time around so the benchmarks will be higher for next year."

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Finalists

Arunita Kanjilal

Shanmukhapriya

Mohd Danish

Pawandeep Rajan

Sayli Kamble

Nihal Tauro.

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Judges

While Indian Idol 12 started with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges of the show, the covid lockdown changed the panel of judges many times. Singer-composer Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir were also seen on the judges' panel for many episodes. Lately, Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have been guiding the contestants on their journey.

Indian Idol 12 is anchored by Aditya Narayan. Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen gracing the last episode for the promotion of their film Shershaah.