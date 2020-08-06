Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAG TYAGI Exclusive: Parag Tyagi to play negative role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin is counted amongst one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The audience is now excited as the new season titled Naagin 5 is all set to air on August 9. While it is known that Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna will play the lead role and Hina Khan will be seen in a cameo, actor Parag Tyagi has been roped in to play a negative character in the show. Parag Tyagi is a popular Indian TV actor and model. Parag started his acting career with a small yet popular role as ‘Vinod’ (Ankita Lokhande‘s elder brother) in Zee TV’s show Pavitra Rishta (2009).

In 2013, he appeared in the TV serial ‘Jodha Akbar’ as Mirza Shariffudin. In 2014, he got married to the Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala.

He, along with his wife Shefali, has participated in season 5 and season 7 of the dance reality show “Nach Baliye.” He got famous with his character in Zee TV’s serial Brahmarakshas (2016), which was inspired by Hindi films like Duvidha (1973) and Paheli (2005) He has acted in a few Bollywood films like ‘A Wednesday!’ (2008) and ‘Sarkar 3’ (2017). In 2018, he appeared as a villain in Pawan Kalyan‘s Telugu film ‘Agnyaathavaasi.’ He has appeared in many other Hindi TV serials including- Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do (2015), Kaala Teeka (2017), and Aghori (2019).

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in to play a pivotal character in the fifth edition of the show. Talking about being a part of a show he said, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again!"

