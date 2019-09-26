CONFIRMED! Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to make her comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this Navratri

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben back in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans can now jump out in joy, especially those who have been waiting for the comeback of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. The stand-off between Asit Modi, producer of the show and Disha Vakani is finally over and as per Spotboye report, Dayaben will enter the show during Navratri episode (Sept 29-Oct 7). Excited?

Disha, who left the show during her pregnancy has finally agreed to the production terms and conditions. The actress went on maternity leave to spend time with her daughter, who is now 2-years-old. Disha

There were also slight differences between the makers and Disha Vakani as, despite several efforts, the actress wasn't ready to make a comeback on the show. Reportedly, Disha had some conditions for comeback which didn't go down well with Asit Modi. The spat grew so massive that Disha's husband Mayur had to intervene.

Makers even started looking for Disha's replacement but it is not a cup of tea. Finding someone who could fit into the shoes a popular character of Indian television is not easy. Several names surfaced but nothing was confirmed. Well, now it seems that all's well that ends well.

