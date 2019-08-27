Disha Vakani Latest news Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, After Disha Vakani, THIS actress quitting to play crucial role in Mere Sai?

Counted amongst one of the popular and long-running shows of the small screen, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the fans from the past 11 years. There have been quite ups and downs that the show faced but it still managed to maintain its position in the BARC TRp charts. The most popular fiasco of the show includes the exit of Disha Vakani who played the popular role of Dayaben in the show. Well, now it seems that the fans might see the exit of another actress from the show and she is none other than Khushboo Tawde.

Khushboo, in the show, is seen playing the role of Popatlal's love interest named Bulbul in the show. Not only this, she has even worked in shows like Tu Bhetshi Navyane (Mi Marathi), Parijaat (Saam TV), and Tere Liye (TV series) (STAR Plus) and the role of the protagonist in Marathi show Dharmakanya. A report in Tellychakkar states that the makers of Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi have locked the actress to play the role of Keshav’s wife. However, no official announcement about the same has been given.

Khushboo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Coming to Sony Television’s show Mere Sai, it is soon going to witness a major leap and actor Abeer Soofi, who plays the role of Sai has quit the show as he did not want to play an older role. The makers are in talks with another actor Tushar Dalvi to play the lead.

Talking about Taarak Mehta, the show has just witnessed the entry of new actress Palak Sidhwani who will be seen playing the role of Bhide and Madhavi's daughter, Sonu. Previously actress Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Sonu but left the show in the mid-way because of further studies.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News