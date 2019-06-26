Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani shares million dollar selfie with daughter Stuti

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani, who played the popular role of Dayaben in the show for many years, treated her fans with an adorable selfie with her little angel daughter Stuti on Tuesday. The actress has been making headlines yet again for her return in the popular comedy drama. It was said that Disha is all set to make her comeback as Dayaben after the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match but that didn’t happen. While the producers of the show have decided to move on and not wait for the actress’ return, looks like Disha has her priorities straight. Soon after this news of producer Asit Modi announced that the channel will not wait for Disha anymore, the actress shraed a selfie with daughter Stuti, stating it loud and clear that she wants to focus on her baby girl right now.

Taking to her Instagram, Disha shared the blurry picture with her little munchkin Stuti and surprised the fans. In the picture, the face of Disha’s daughter cannot be seen but she looks endearing resting on her mother’s shoulders. The selfie shows Disha Vakani without make-up and she looks as fresh as a daisy. Check out the picture here-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani shares million dollar selfie with daughter Stuti

This is not the first time that Disha has shared her daughter Stuti’s picture with her fans but earlier as well, she introduced the little angel to the world with a beautiful picture. Earlier in the first week of June, Disha shared a collage of photos with her daughter. In the picture, on one side little Stuti can be seen wrapped in pink clothes and on the other side, the little angel is seen sitting on her mother’s lap and enjoying the light. Disha is seen holding her daughter close to heart in the post. Check out-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani shares million dollar selfie with daughter Stuti

While Disha keeps sharing her special moment with her fans from her personal and professional life, it looks like fans won’t be able to see the actress turn into their favorite Dayaben. As per the latest reports, even after long discussions about Disha’s comeback in the show, nothing worked out between producer Asit Modi and the actress, which is why the producer has decided to move on with the show without Dayaben.

It is also said that the makers have also shortlisted a few actors who might take place of Disha Vakani in the show, while it is still not confirmed about who will replace the actress as Dayaben. Keep watching the space for more updates about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Also read: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s angry reply to fan who asked her to return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s love story with husband Mayur

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page