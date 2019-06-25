Hina Khan’s happy reunion with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes, pictures and videos

Hina Khan’s happy reunion with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes

Hina Khan aka Komolika Basu left her co-stars surprised when she arrived on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to meet them. Just when she reached the sets of her show, she gave a tight hug to Erica Fernandes and shared a lot of fun moments with other stars including Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey. Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories to share many pictures and videos from the sets of the show and also wished them luck for the Switzerland schedule of their shoot. Ever since Komolika’s track has ended in show, fans have been asking to bring Hina Khan back and watch her spread her charm on the small screen. While it is still time for the actress to make her comeback in the show since she has other work commitments to complete, her return on the sets has definitely shaken the internet.

Just from the moment Hina Khan stepped at the shoot locations, all the stars can be seen flaunting wide smiles. Hina Khan greeted each one of them and also clicked selfies with them. They also sang the title track of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Going by the pictures and videos, it looks like Hina Khan shares a great bond with all the actors of the show. The actress is also seen teasing Sahil Anand, who plays Anupam in the show, by calling him ‘Pagal’ and he replies with the same. Hina also shared videos with Erica and Parth as the three sat down chatting. However, the video has no sound. Check out all the pictures and videos here-

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes

Hina Khan and Pooja Banerjee

Hina Khan reunites with star cast on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets

Hina Khan on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets

Hina Khan played the role of Komolika, Anurag Basu’s wife in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress had to leave the show to make an appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019 where she released the first poster of her upcoming film Lines. In the show, Komolika was seen falling into the water just before she disappeared. Talking about the current plotline, it is said that Anurag and Prerna will soon get to know that Komolika isn’t dead because her dead body is still not found. Later in the episodes it will be shown that Komolike has planned to destroy the Basu family by joining hands with Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Singh Grover.

Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj is the newest entry in the show. Wile there were many TV actors’ names that popped up to play Mr Bajaj in the show, makers zeroed in on Dill Mill Gaye actor for the role.

