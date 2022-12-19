Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens about her intimate wedding; 'making your D-day big doesn't make you royal'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENABHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens about her wedding

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular faces in Telly Town. The actress rose to fame with television series, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She recently hit headlines as she tied the knot with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh in Lonavala in an intimate ceremony. Her wedding was graced by family members and close friends. The pictures stirred the internet and the newlyweds received love from several celebrities and fans. Now, during an interview, the actress opened up about her hush-hush wedding.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed about taking the big decision. She said, "I was very sure about my love. It was my big day, and my mother was with me. It happened, and I'm so thankful to the universe for gifting such a pleasant day."

The actress was quizzed about why she opted for a simple wedding. "I feel during my teenage years, I always counted and eyed for a royal wedding. But during the Covid-19 lockdown, I understood many different aspects of life and the importance of money. I feel there comes a point, to break the trend and to make society understand that only making your D-day big doesn't make you royal. I feel instead of wasting that huge sum of hard-earned money, using them for helping people in need and taking their blessings for a happy life is worth and pure. I don't believe that flaunting a royal lifestyle will anyway help me," Devoleena stated.

On December 14, the actress shared official wedding pictures with her partner.

She wrote in the caption, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu " CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA (sic).

