Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional as he opens up about his son from his SECRET marriage, deets here

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who won Lock Upp season 1 against Payal Rohatgi, is now a contestant in Bigg Boss 17. Hosted by Salman Khan, Faruqui was the first contestant to enter the reality show with Mannara Chopra. In the latest episode, he will be seen in tears while sharing his bond with his 5-year-old son from his secret marriage.

In the new promo shared by Colors TV, the comedian can be seen sitting by the pool and speaking to Neil Bhatt. He said, "I have a 5-year-old son, he has been staying away but he came to be 6 months back. After being around him for a couple of months I realised what I've been missing in life. Since the past 3-4 months I've connected a lot to him and I'm missing him a lot. Pura din mein yahin sochta hu ki wo kya kar raha hoga."

The promo video has left the internet divided. While a section of social media users slammed the comedian over sympathy votes, others hailed his grit. One user wrote, "Stay Strong Munawar Bhai." Another user wrote, "Aise sad mat hoya kro munu hame bhi rona aa jata h." Yet another user commented, "Munawwar sirf jhooti jhooti emotiona baatein bolkar sympathy leta hai like lockup.. isey achey se pata hai logo ko chutiya kaisey banana hai."

It was in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp season 1 when Munawar Faruqui first opened up about his secret wedding and son. He revealed that he got married at a young age and was separated.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui recently locked horns with Khanzaadi over Mannara Chopra. The comedian managed to hit headlines since day 1. His equation with Chopra has garnered a massive fan following on social media.

