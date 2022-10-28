Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is back with truth bombs for Sumbul Touqeer-Ankit Gupta

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: As the Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back after the Dengue scare, he will be seen dropping harsh truth bombs in Friday's special episode. Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta will be schooled in today's episode. Sumbul, who is already having a hard time in the Bigg Boss house, is accused of not giving her best in the game.

Before Salman hits MeTV, the master of the coveted house announces a poll titled 'Mujhe Guardian Ki Zarurat Hain'. As the name suggests, this poll requires all the housemates to cite the contestant who they think needs a guardian to play their game in the house. Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer get the most votes from the housemates and are made to sit behind a blackboard that reads 'Mujhe Guardian Ki Zarurat Hain'.

On the receiving end of Salman's 'vaar', Ankit and Sumbul are cautioned that they're hardly involved in the house and have insufficient visibility on the show. Furious Salman slams Sumbul and asks what exactly she has done in the house so far. "What have you done in this house? Yahan se badi-badi baatein karke gayi ki main badi strong hoon (You made tall claims here that you are very strong). You are not even visible in this house. You don’t even listen to your parents."

Then Salman says he wants to show Sumbul just how much visibility she gets on the show. He asks her to get up from the couch and move back. He tells her to keep moving back till she is out of the room and out of the frame. “This is how far you are (aur aise hi utni door dikhai deti ho),” he adds.

On the other hand, the actor-host schooled Ankit for not playing well in the house. "Ankit ki khamoshi par uthaaye Salman ne sawaal, aur kiski class li jaayegi iss #ShukravaarKaVaar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot," captioned colors

The course of reality checks continues on this 'vaar' as the 'thappad' segment makes a comeback on the show. If all the housemates agree with Salman's opinion of the contestant sitting on the slap throne, the contestant will have to bear the consequences.

