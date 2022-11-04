Bigg Boss 16 Shukhravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Abdu is new captain of house, sings 'Chota Bhaijaan'

Follow us on Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan will host Friday's episode

Bigg Boss 16 Shukhravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan takes on the hosting duties in the latest episode of the reality show Bogg Boss 16. Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal arrive for the promotions of their film Mili and do some fun tasks with the show host on the stage. Meanwhile, Salman also takes the case of housemates, particularly Shalin Bhanot, who created a lot of nuisance inside the house throughout the week over his constant chicken demands. Know what else goes down in the Shukhravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan taking the centrestage. Follow minute-by-minute updates here.

