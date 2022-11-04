Friday, November 04, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss 16 Shukhravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Abdu is new captain of house, sings 'Chota Bhaijaan'
Bigg Boss 16 Shukhravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Abdu is new captain of house, sings 'Chota Bhaijaan'

Bigg Boss 16 Shukhravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan is seen scolding Shalin Bhanot for the drama he created over chicken during the whole week.

Updated on: November 04, 2022 22:08 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan will host Friday's episode

Bigg Boss 16 Shukhravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan takes on the hosting duties in the latest episode of the reality show Bogg Boss 16. Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal arrive for the promotions of their film Mili and do some fun tasks with the show host on the stage. Meanwhile, Salman also takes the case of housemates, particularly Shalin Bhanot, who created a lot of nuisance inside the house throughout the week over his constant chicken demands. Know what else goes down in the Shukhravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan taking the centrestage. Follow minute-by-minute updates here. 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Nov 4

  • Nov 04, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Gautam and Soundarya discuss 'list of boyfriends'

    Gautam and Soundarya are seen discussing what Shalin said about her and her 'list of boyfriends' outside the house. 

  • Nov 04, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv elects Abdu as captain

    Shiv evicted Sumbul and MC Stan from the captaincy race. This week Abdu is the new captain of the house. 

  • Nov 04, 2022 10:02 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Salman Khan looks dashing in corduroy

    Salman Khan as the host looked dashing in a corduroy jacket, pants and black T-shirt. His BB looks are a huge hit among the fans. 

  • Nov 04, 2022 9:44 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    New BB captain to be elected today

    All but Sumbul, MC Stan and Abdu have been eliminated from the captaincy race. One of the three will be the new captain of the house and will be immune from nominations. 

  • Nov 04, 2022 9:40 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Jahnvi Kapoor shares her phone number on national TV

    Jahnvi Kapoor, who arrived for the promotion of Mili on Bigg Boss 16, gave her phone number on national TV after Abdu Rozik's request.  

  • Nov 04, 2022 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal will promto Mili on BB 16

    Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal will share the stage with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16's Friday episode. They will be seen playing games with the host and promoting the movie Mili. 

     

