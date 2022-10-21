Friday, October 21, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar: Shiv Thakare punishes Priyanka; Karan Johar to host

Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar: Not Salman Khan but the filmmaker Karan Johar hosts the Friday special episode of the controversial reality show. The three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2022 23:10 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar:
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar: In today's episode, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary, who were sleeping despite repeated alarms and warnings, receive punishment from house captain Shiv Thakare. Later, when Shiv enquires Priyanka about her duties of washing utensils, she tells him that she’ll do it whenever she wants to. Following this, Bigg Boss asks all housemates to gather in the living area and assign Shiv to punish the contestant he wants. On the other hand, not Salman Khan but the filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar grace Friday's special episode of the controversial reality show. 

 

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abdu Rozik steals chocolates

    Abdu Rozik steals chocolates. 

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Archana is the NEW captain

    Archana has become the new captain of the house but this is a punishment for her. While contestants like Priyanka are happy for her, there are others who are seen retaliating, and plan to take revenge on her. 

     

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shiv is FIRED

    Shiv is fired now. MC Stan says that Shiv is not doing well. Bigg Boss then takes Shiv's power. 

     

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates blame Shiv's captaincy

    Shiv distributes duties, says that Priyanka is doing lunch and washroom. Next, he tells Priyanka that she broke the lighter. They blame Shiv's captaincy. Priyanka says she will start cooking for lunch at her own sweet time. MC Stan says Shiv is not being strict enough. Tina says that Priyanka makes extra rotis and later feed Ankit and Gautam.

     

     

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss asks shiv to punish housemates

    Bigg Boss asks all housemates to gather in the living area and tells Shiv to punish the contestant he wants. Bigg boss asks him to lock the punished contestants inside a wooden box. Priyanka is the first person to get inside a box as a punishment and now Archana goes to jail.

     

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shalin is upset with Archana

    Shalin Bhanot wants Archana Gautam to behave. Also, he tells Priyanka that she shouldn't be encouraging all this. Archana tells Shiv to warn Gautam and Manya. 

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Priyanka and Archana take revenge

    Priyanka and Archana are planning to take revenge and do a dharna on the other housemates. They say that they will not let others sleep. Archana says they ruined the sleep of Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan and others. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare says he will not let Priyanka and Archana sleep for the next three months. Archana starts banging utensils.

     

     

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Archana Gautam tests Shiv's patience

    Archana Gautam sleeps in the show despite repeated alarms and warnings from house captain Shiv Thakare and Bigg Boss. She says I need to sleep a bit. But Shiv wakes up Archana Gautam. He says she needs a doctor. Next, Shiv throws water on Archana. She says I will drench you with a bucket. He complains to Bigg Boss saying he cannot do much as she is a girl. 

     

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Night party in the house

    The day starts with 'Night Time' in the house, and all the contestants are having fun, following this, Priyanka and Archana are pissed, which intensified into a huge fight inside the house. 

     

     

