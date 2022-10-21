Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar: Shiv Thakare punishes Priyanka; Karan Johar to host

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar: In today's episode, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary, who were sleeping despite repeated alarms and warnings, receive punishment from house captain Shiv Thakare. Later, when Shiv enquires Priyanka about her duties of washing utensils, she tells him that she’ll do it whenever she wants to. Following this, Bigg Boss asks all housemates to gather in the living area and assign Shiv to punish the contestant he wants. On the other hand, not Salman Khan but the filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar grace Friday's special episode of the controversial reality show.

