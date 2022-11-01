Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16, November 1 Highlights: Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss 16, November 1 Highlights: Today was the nomination special week of the reality show Bigg Boss. Know which of your favourite contestants are in danger.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2022 23:10 IST
Bigg Boss 16, November 1 Highlights: The nominations special episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 began on a tense note. Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar got into a verbal fight over food items and the whole house got involved in the matter. Shalin raised his voice on Priyanka and targeted everyone who took her side. Ankit Gupta took his friend Priyanka's side and Shalin got angry with them. Later, the contestants participated in a task and some of the housemates landed in the danger zone. Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam got the maximum votes and are nominated for eviction this week. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam taught lesson by Bigg Boss

    After they are nominated this week for eviction, Bigg Boss said that Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam should remember who nominated them and put them in the danger zone. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu and Sajid light up the mood of the house

    Sajid and Gautam were upset with each other earlier this week. After nominations, Sajid, Gautam and Abdu sat together and tried to lighten up the mood of the house with their jokes and fun banter. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka reignites fight with Shalin

    Priyanka and Shalin fought once again after nominations. Priyanka said that she was offended by Shalin's choice of words during their verbal face-off. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Soundarya, Sumbul and Archana get 'stabbed' the most

    Soundarya, Sumbul and Archana were the contestants who received the maximum number of votes this week. Sajid Khan even said that Sumbul should go home and make friends with people her own age. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu nominates Sumbul

    Abdu has been upset with Sumbul for the past few weeks. During the nominations, he 'stabbed' Sumbul. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Gori nominates Shalin over use of foul language

    Gori nominated Shalin Bhanot and said he used foul language with Priyanka Chahar during their fight. She said that Shalin pretended to be 'decent' but isn't.  

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss says nominations will be open

    Bigg Boss said that nominations will happen in the open and not behind closed doors in a secret manner. Everyone will know who nominated them and why.

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss arranges special jackets for housemates

    Bigg Boss arranged special jackets for the housemates ahead of nominations. The participants will be stabbing the ones who they feel should be nominated for eviction. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss gives special powers to housemates

    Ahead of nominations, housemates were given a chance to discuss whether 'captain' Gautam should be given any special powers or not. Anyway, he will be safe from nominations this week. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Gautam and Soundarya clear out differences

    Gautam and Soundarya clear out their differences during a conversation early in the morning. Gautam said that he does not want anyone to come between them. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Gautam and Soundarya get into a serious chat

    Gautam and Soundarya got into a serious chat during the night. Soundarya said that Gautam was taking out his 'frustration on her. Gautam said that Soundarya was taunting her. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana calls Priyanka 'nali waali aurat'

    Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar have been against each other for some time now. After Priyanka and Shalin fought verbally, Archana took a dig at the former and called her 'nali waali aurat'. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka calls Shalin 'duffer'

    After their verbal fight, Priyanka and Shalin calmed down. The housemates intervened and separated them. Before finally backing off, Priyanka calls Shalin 'duffer'. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin and Priyanka fight over food

    Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar got into a nasty war of words early on in the show. Shalin believed that Priyanka taunted her medical condition. 

