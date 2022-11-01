Bigg Boss 16, November 1 Highlights: Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam nominated for eviction

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16, November 1 Highlights: The nominations special episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 began on a tense note. Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar got into a verbal fight over food items and the whole house got involved in the matter. Shalin raised his voice on Priyanka and targeted everyone who took her side. Ankit Gupta took his friend Priyanka's side and Shalin got angry with them. Later, the contestants participated in a task and some of the housemates landed in the danger zone. Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam got the maximum votes and are nominated for eviction this week.

