Bigg Boss 16, Feb 10 LIVE: Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan relive their journeys

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Feb 10 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Feb 10 LIVE: The countdown to the grand finale has begun, with only two days until the big day, and the excitement is real. In today's episode, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan's emotional journeys are displayed on screen, leading them on a rollercoaster ride of flashbacks packed with victories and sadness. The contestants are overwhelmed by the overflow of love from the live audience, which compliments them and their incredible journeys. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

Latest Entertainment News