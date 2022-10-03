Bigg Boss 16 Ep 2 LIVE: First nominations task begins; Soundarya, Tina & Manya to do all household chores

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 16 Ep 2 LIVE updates

Bigg Boss 16 Ep 2 LIVE: The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 16 is loaded with high voltage drama as the first round of eliminations is taking place. Actress Soundarya Sharma nominates Abdu Rozik. Bigg Boss tells the contestants that he is upset with Tina Dutta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya for saying 'sorry,' and punishes them by assigning all house chores to them until his next order. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first captain of the house. Lets us see what will be the fate of Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahra Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Sreejita De. Watch this space for LIVE updates.

