Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 18 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan asks Rubina to leave, contestants target Abhinav

The contestants are given a task to perform by Bigg Boss in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode , which Rubina refuses to participate, saying it is against her self-respect. "Main iss prakriya ka part nahi hoon. I am not a bin of garbage. Ab hamare ghar ke mukhya bol rahe hai ki tumhaare dimaag mein kachra hai. Mujhe uss cheez se problem hai. (I am not a part of this task. I am not a bin of garbage. Now the head of the house is saying that you have garbage in your brain. I have a problem with that)," she is seen saying in the clip.

Later, Salman is seen reprimanding Rubina in the weekend episode.

"Rubina aapka point unacceptable hai. Bigg Boss ke rules se aapko aapatti hai. (Rubina, your point is unacceptable. You have problems with Bigg Boss rules)," Salman said, and asked her what is she doing on the show when she doesn't want to participate in the task.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage